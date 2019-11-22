Sinai Urgent Care Clinic Opens In Snider Plaza

Sinai Urgent Care is ready for patients in Snider Plaza.

The clinic, the third in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day at 3414 Milton Avenue. The facility takes walk-in patients and offers online booking.

The clinic has X-ray imaging equipment and a laboratory on-site, and is equipped to provide physicals, immunizations, occupational medicine, and more.

“Sinai’s mission is to improve the health of our patients with kindness, convenience, and transparency. We know every person that walks through our doors trusts with their health, and that isn’t something that we take lightly. It is important to us that our patients feel comfortable when they come into the clinic. Our team of healthcare professionals treat each patient like family,” Co-founder Dr. Nick Karr said.

The other co-founder, Zach Nathan, said they also seek to clearly post wait times and pricing in the office.

“We value our patients’ time and make their visit as quick and convenient as possible, including the ability to schedule appointments online, view wait times in our lobby, register digitally via iPads, and easily pay bills that are sent via phone and text,” Nathan said in a statement.

For more information or to book, visit their website or call 469-522-3995.