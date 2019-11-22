Friday, November 22, 2019

Tiny Horses Play Big Role in Memory Care

Miniature horses from Equest visited The Preston of the Park Cities, where Bonnie Wurmstedt is a resident.

A tiny horse is still a horse, of course, and when professionally trained to do so, can help seniors in ways memory care professionals endorse.

Equest, a Dallas nonprofit that provides therapeutic horsemanship, brought eight miniature horses to The Preston of the Park Cities retirement community this week.

During the social call on The Preston’s terrace and memory care Gardens patio, the “Mini Ambassadors,” as Equest calls them, engaged and interacted with seniors, providing joy, therapy, and often bringing back fond memories, community officials said.

“Many of our residents grew up around horses and one had his own pony, and some horsing around may provide wonderful connections going back in time,” said Molly Meyer, community life director at The Preston of the Park Cities, a Silverstone/Watermark retirement community that offers assisted living and memory care.

