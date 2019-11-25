Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Hosts Fashion Notes Luncheon, Runway Show

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League hosted the sixth-annual Fashion Notes luncheon and style show Nov. 4.

The event recognized this year’s designer award recipient, Patti Flowers of Patti Flowers Design Studio. The award was followed by a fashion presentation featuring Stanley Korshak, Patti Flowers Design Studio, and Kid Biz as well as a silent auction. The funds raised support programs like DSO on the Go, community concerts, Cecil and Ida Green Youth Concerts, Symphony Yes!, DSO Kids, Young Strings, and Young Musicians. Organizers were able to find sponsors to provide instruments for at least 24 children during the event.

“It’s always been our mission to support educational programs at the symphony,” Dallas Symphony Orchestra League President Kim Brannon said. “(Fashion Notes) is a fresh take on fundraising for us…we’re here for an important cause and that’s kids.”

Flowers said she’s been involved with the DSOL for about 27 years. She said she started by helping with the debutante presentation ball with Dallas retailer Stanley Korshak and appreciates the honor.

“Fast forward to about two years ago—I’m still backstage dressing the (debutantes for the Dallas Symphony debutante presentation ball),” Flowers said. “It just has come full circle. What the symphony does not only has incredible value, but it also helps (people) become volunteers and mentors.”