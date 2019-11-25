GALLERY: Texas Trailblazer Celebrates Women’s Empowerment

Dallas-based family violence agency, The Family Place, held it’s 23rd Annual Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon on Oct. 4, at the Omni Dallas Hotel with keynote speaker actress Laura Linney.

Co-chairs Marjon Henderson, Marisa Howard and Samantha Wortley welcomed more than 800 guests into the hotel’s ballroom along with the two-time Golden Globe winner, four-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress.

The event kicked off with an intimate VIP Reception where guests mingled and took pictures with Linney. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman, and CEO of The Family Place Paige Flink were among many lined up to get their photo snapped with the actress.

This year’s Texas Trailblazer Awards were presented to six female CEOs of Dallas-based companies who are leading the charge in once male-dominated industries: Beth Garvey of BG Staffing Inc., Mandy Ginsberg of Match Group, Kim Lody of Capital Senior Living, Melissa Reiff of The Container Store, Lori J. Ryerkerk of Celanese and Jill Soltau of JCPenney. The Family Place also presented the “Real Life Hero” award to Lavinia Masters for her efforts to pass landmark legislation that protects sexual assault victims. While dining on pecan-crusted chicken, mashed potatoes and vegetable medley, guests were treated to videos of the awardees and Masters, detailing their personal stories and decision to support The Family Place.

