Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village Opens In Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is transporting visitors to a European Christmas market without the flight with the new Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village. The village is new this year as part of Holiday at the Arboretum.

The village is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 at the arboretum at 8525 Garland Road. The arboretum is open for extended hours (6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday) for the 12 Days of Christmas at Night.

The Christmas village features 12 facades meant to represent shops including a bakery, music shop, butcher shop, and more. Choirs and local musicians will provide the holiday music, and performers, including jugglers, dancers, and plate spinners, will entertain the crowds.

“The Arboretum is one of Dallas’s greatest assets, so we hope this charming Christmas Village will bring people to the beautiful surroundings and give families a special holiday experience,” Pauline Neuhoff said.

The traditional 12 Days of Christmas exhibit involves 12 gazebos decorated to depict each day in the Christmas song.

In keeping with the European Christmas village theme, the DeGolyer house is decorated with “Christkindlmarket Treasures,” a collection from Junior League of Dallas members and philanthropist Mary Templeton that adorn the historic house with items traditionally found in Christmas markets.