Book Shelf: Read About Stress, History, and French Flair

The holidays can be a stressful time. Why not sit down and take a break with a book from a local author?

“Turn Your Brain On to Get Your Game On”

By Leigh Richardson

$14.99

thebrainperformancecenter.com/

The founder of the Brain Performance Center in Dallas discusses ways to protect brain health, train the brain to reduce stress and anxiety, and what happens to our brain as we sleep.

“The Last Card: Inside George W. Bush’s Decision to Surge In Iraq”

Edited By Timothy Andrews Sayle, Jeffrey A. Engel, Hal Brands, and William Inboden

$22.97

jeffreyaengel.com.

University Park resident Jeffrey A. Engel and others look into the process by which Bush came to authorize the deployment of roughly 30,000 additional troops to Iraq in 2007. They draw on interviews with the former president as well as former vice president Dick Cheney, national security adviser Stephen Hadley, secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, White House chief of staff Joshua Bolten, and secretary of defense Robert Gates. “Readers will find this a gripping description of how the president made one of the toughest calls of his time in office,” Retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus said.

“French Refreshed”

By Betty Lou Phillips

$39.49

bettylouphillips.com

The Dallas interior designer recently published a new design book with a modern take on French design.

“Phoebe Douse: Secret Society for Special Abilities and Artefacts”

By Lucille Samuels

$12.99

lucillesamuels.com

The Dallas traveler and operator of a global education company introduces readers to a Texas teen with extraordinary abilities in her first in a series of young adult novels. “The foundation of these stories are built on history, culture, personal experiences and underscores that everyone has a special ability if they are open to discovering them,” Samuels said.