Crime Reports Nov. 18-24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNINVITED GUEST: A man reported at 11:10 a.m. Nov. 23 that someone had been inside a house in the 4300 block of Armstrong Parkway he’d bought to restore. Officers found drug paraphernalia in a bedroom and made sure no one was in the house after a locksmith arrived to change the locks.

HIGHLAND PARK

18 Monday

Arrested at 11:43 a.m.: A 48-year-old man for a warrant in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

An employee in the Highland Park Village reported at 4:06 p.m. that someone damaged her driver’s side mirror between 9:11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

19 Tuesday

A man reported at 3:52 p.m. that someone hit his truck, which was parked in the 4200 block of Belclaire Avenue, damaged his front bumper, and left the scene.

20 Wednesday

A man reported at 9:04 a.m. that it appeared someone pried open the door of his vehicle in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Court, damaged the ignition and steering column, and took a cell phone charger.

Arrested at 5:25 p.m.: A 27-year-old man in the 5000 block of Airline Road for a warrant.

Arrested at 10:12 p.m.: A 39-year-old man in the 5400 block of Byron Avenue for a warrant.

22 Friday

Arrested at 6:54 a.m.: A 48-year-old man in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive for warrants.

An officer responded at 5:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle blocking a driveway in the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue, cited the owner and impounded the vehicle.

23 Saturday

A woman reported at 2:53 p.m. that someone rummaged through her car while it was parked in a driveway in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

Arrested at 7:05 p.m.: A 29-year-old man in the 4600 block of Westside Drive accused of violating a protective order.

24 Sunday

A woman reported at 9:26 a.m. that someone broke into her car at Abbott Avenue and Knox Street and took a purse, an iPhone, a wallet containing identifying documents, debit/credit cards, a second wallet with $200 inside, and a MacBook Air.

A man reported at 12:44 p.m. in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue that he’d received a bill for $279.86 from an online retailer, contacted the business because he hadn’t made the purchase, and found someone had opened a line of credit with them using his information.

Arrested at 11:57 p.m.: A 52-year-old man in the 4400 block of Lorraine Avenue accused of public intoxication.

UNIVERSITY PARK

18 Monday

A woman reported at 9:22 a.m. that someone burglarized a vehicle in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took a $100, three prescription drugs, and more.

A woman reported at 9:22 a.m. that someone burglarized her car in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took a bag, identifying documents, and a credit or debit card.

A woman reported at 2:17 p.m. that an unknown male threated her in the 6900 block of Preston Road, then left the area.

19 Tuesday

A woman reported at 3:25 p.m. that an unknown male went into an office in the 7000 block of Preston Road, took an iPhone, and left.

Arrested at 4:30 p.m.: A 25-year-old man accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 3400 block of Lovers Lane.

21 Thursday

Arrested at 5:00 p.m. A 51-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4400 block of Potomac.

22 Friday

A man reported an abandoned, damaged vehicle at 4:08 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Arrested at 3 p.m.: A 32-year-old woman for a warrant in the 100 block of Commerce Street.

A woman reported at 3:45 p.m. that a black Jeep hit the left rear bumper of her vehicle in the 4100 block of Lovers Lane.

A man reported at 10:32 p.m. that unknown suspects broke the passenger side window of his car in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive and took a bag, an iMac, a passport, and a backpack.

23 Saturday

Arrested at 7:50 a.m.: A 26-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.