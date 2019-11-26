Private Veterans Day Parade Luncheon Hosted At Al Biernat’s

Following the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11, Al Biernat’s hosted a private luncheon for several local veterans.

The guests consisted of parade organizers, City of Dallas officials, and, of course, veterans and war heroes involved in the parade. Within those guests were four Grand Marshals who all participated in the Invasion of Normandy in 1944.

The theme this year was “Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day,” and despite the cold weather, many made their way to the parade in Dallas.

The Grand Marshals were Army Lt. Col. James Megellas and Cpl. George McCalpin, and Navy Signalman 2nd Class Bob Jagers and Signalman 3rd Class William Caldwell.

To warm up after being out in the cold during the parade, everyone went to Al Biernat’s to enjoy buffet-style prime rib lunch.

“It was a special day for us all at Al’s. We wanted to host an event for everyone who’s worked hard to put on the downtown Dallas parade for nearly 20 years. It was also a time to thank our military servicemen and women who are currently serving, have served, and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice with a warm meal in their honor,” shared Brad Fuller, Director of Operations at Al Biernat’s.

During the luncheon, restaurant owner Al Biernat thanked everyone who showed up for the special occasion. Parade chairman Philip A. ‘Pat’ Teipel, retired Air Force Col. Ken Cordier, and Consul General de France Alexis Andres also spoke to the crowd in attendance at the luncheon. Master Sgt. Erika Stevens followed with a special singing of “God Bless America.”