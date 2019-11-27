UP Elementary Turkey Trot Supports Rally With Rebecca

This year’s University Park Elementary turkey trot featured a service project for Rally with Rebecca to support Make-A-Wish and raised $25,660.

The family of Rebecca Brimmage, a University Park Elementary alumna who was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma while a sophomore at Highland Park High School and died at 18 in December of 2017, created the Rebecca Brimmage Foundation to help others affected by cancer.

Her parents, Amy and Marty, and siblings, Elizabeth and Trey, attended the turkey trot Nov. 26.

“Make-A-Wish is granting a wish to a seriously ill child that is life changing to them,” Marty said. “Rebecca spoke at many fundraisers for charitable (organizations), primarily focused on cancer, after she was diagnosed, including two Make-A-Wish fundraisers…the idea is it makes a significant change in their life…keep in mind, ‘Enter to learn, go forth to serve.’ There’s so many needs out there. No act of kindness is too small and all kindness matters.”

University Park Elementary Principal Candace Judd said this year marked the fourth year for the turkey trot, which was held in Curtis Park, but the service project made this year’s event special.

“It’s even more special because it’s someone from right here,” Judd said.