GALLERY: Concert for a Cause

Park Cities School of Music hosted Concert for a Cause benefiting the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance on Nov. 9th from 6:30pm – 8pm at Steinway Hall.

Guests enjoyed light bites by Central Market, Tempranillo wine, raffle for two spa packages to Mara’s Medspa and performances by Park Cities School of Music faculty.

(Kathleen Kennedy Photography)

Performances included:

1. From “La Petite Suite”, Claude Debussy

Mvt. 1 “En Bateau”

Mvt. 4 “Ballet”

Patricia Tsai, piano

Cindy Li, piano

2. O Sole Mio, Eduardo di Capua

Adriana Borcan, Soprano

Otis Gray of Steinway Hall, Piano

3. O Quand Je Dors, Franz Liszt

Ebonee Davis, Soprano

Kara Solis, Piano

4. Parla Piu Piano, The Godfather

Adriana Borcan, Soprano

Otis Gray, Piano

5. “Vissi D’Arte” from Tosca, Giacomo Puccini

Ebonee Davis, Soprano

Matthew Gutwald, Piano

6. Fantaisie Impromptu, Frederic Chopin

Alexandre Hail, PCSM student piano

7. “Then Shall The Eyes Of The Blind Be Opened”, “He Shall Feed His Flock Like a Shep-herd”, “Come Unto Him” from Messiah, George Frideric Handel

Patricia Tsai, Soprano

Jonathan Hodges, Violin

Matthew Gutwald, Piano

Guest Artist Wyndham Tsai, Cello

8. Forrest Davis, Saxophone

Summertime by Gershwin

Otis Gray, Steinway & Hall pianos

9. Paganini Cantabile, Niccolo Paganini

Tornados in Dallas, Bomethius

Jonathan Hodges, Violin

Matthew Gutwald, Piano

10. Nessun Dorma from Turandot, G. Puccini

Adriana Borcan, Soprano

Matthew Gutwald, Piano

11. Ballade Op. 47 No. 3 in A-flat major, Frederic Chopin

Matthew Gutwald, Piano

12. Hope, original composition, Eva Brandys

Adriana Borcan, Soprano

Ebonee Davis, Soprano

Otis Gray, Piano