GALLERY: Concert for a Cause
Park Cities School of Music hosted Concert for a Cause benefiting the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance on Nov. 9th from 6:30pm – 8pm at Steinway Hall.
Guests enjoyed light bites by Central Market, Tempranillo wine, raffle for two spa packages to Mara’s Medspa and performances by Park Cities School of Music faculty.
(Kathleen Kennedy Photography)
Performances included:
1. From “La Petite Suite”, Claude Debussy
Mvt. 1 “En Bateau”
Mvt. 4 “Ballet”
Patricia Tsai, piano
Cindy Li, piano
2. O Sole Mio, Eduardo di Capua
Adriana Borcan, Soprano
Otis Gray of Steinway Hall, Piano
3. O Quand Je Dors, Franz Liszt
Ebonee Davis, Soprano
Kara Solis, Piano
4. Parla Piu Piano, The Godfather
Adriana Borcan, Soprano
Otis Gray, Piano
5. “Vissi D’Arte” from Tosca, Giacomo Puccini
Ebonee Davis, Soprano
Matthew Gutwald, Piano
6. Fantaisie Impromptu, Frederic Chopin
Alexandre Hail, PCSM student piano
7. “Then Shall The Eyes Of The Blind Be Opened”, “He Shall Feed His Flock Like a Shep-herd”, “Come Unto Him” from Messiah, George Frideric Handel
Patricia Tsai, Soprano
Jonathan Hodges, Violin
Matthew Gutwald, Piano
Guest Artist Wyndham Tsai, Cello
8. Forrest Davis, Saxophone
Summertime by Gershwin
Otis Gray, Steinway & Hall pianos
9. Paganini Cantabile, Niccolo Paganini
Tornados in Dallas, Bomethius
Jonathan Hodges, Violin
Matthew Gutwald, Piano
10. Nessun Dorma from Turandot, G. Puccini
Adriana Borcan, Soprano
Matthew Gutwald, Piano
11. Ballade Op. 47 No. 3 in A-flat major, Frederic Chopin
Matthew Gutwald, Piano
12. Hope, original composition, Eva Brandys
Adriana Borcan, Soprano
Ebonee Davis, Soprano
Otis Gray, Piano