(Courtesy Ebby Halliday Realtors)
House of the Month Park Cities Real Estate 

House of the Month: 4012 Miramar Avenue

Situated near legendary Lakeside Drive in Old Highland Park, this four-bedroom, three-story home has seen beautiful enhancements throughout the years. Updates to the historic residence, built in 1915, include an expanded gourmet kitchen, private master suite balcony, plant watering system, and the addition of guest quarters above the large three-car garage. Enjoy a lovely outdoor experience ideal for entertaining, complete with fireplace, TV, kitchen, and spacious living area to host family and friends. Abundant natural light from French doors with retractable phantom screens fills the island kitchen, large breakfast room, and den.

Additional highlights include the luxurious master suite with a sitting area and coffee bar, a card room with wet bar, stainless steel appliances, lush landscaping, and a grand entryway leading to the formal living room.

