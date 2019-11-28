Thursday, November 28, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Community Park Cities 

Visit Santa at The Plaza this December

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments , , ,

The annual Plaza at Preston Center Santa Days is back, and guests can take holiday photos and children to visit Santa Claus with their Christmas wishlist.

On Dec. 7, 14, and 21, guests can enjoy one of the few events in Dallas that have live reindeer that will make extra special for the whole family.

Guests will be able to enjoy the holiday decorations along with their favorite shopping and dining locations in Dallas.

Professional photographer John Hudson will be taking complimentary keepsake photos for visitors, with a donation benefitting Children’s Medical Center. Children’s Health is the eighth-largest pediatric health care system in North Texas providing a full spectrum of health care services. 

Santa Days will be in The Plaza on Dec. 7, 14, and 21, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Girl Hopes for Better Birthdays

Lisa Ferguson 0

It’s Crunch Time

Chris McGathey 0

Two New Places to Brunch this Weekend

Bianca R. Montes 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *