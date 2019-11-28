Visit Santa at The Plaza this December
The annual Plaza at Preston Center Santa Days is back, and guests can take holiday photos and children to visit Santa Claus with their Christmas wishlist.
On Dec. 7, 14, and 21, guests can enjoy one of the few events in Dallas that have live reindeer that will make extra special for the whole family.
Guests will be able to enjoy the holiday decorations along with their favorite shopping and dining locations in Dallas.
Professional photographer John Hudson will be taking complimentary keepsake photos for visitors, with a donation benefitting Children’s Medical Center. Children’s Health is the eighth-largest pediatric health care system in North Texas providing a full spectrum of health care services.
Santa Days will be in The Plaza on Dec. 7, 14, and 21, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.