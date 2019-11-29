ABPA’s Homes for the Holidays Tour Boasts Four Stunning Homes

The Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association will host its 21st annual Homes for the Holiday Home Tour on Friday, Dec. 6.

The tour is a holiday tradition for area residents and raises funds for Armstrong and Bradfield elementary schools. A preview of the homes:

A stunning historic estate on Lakeside Drive designed by Hal Thomson in 1918 with a half-acre plus lot overlooking Turtle Creek. The interiors of this historic home are modern and colorful;

A beautiful new home in Old Highland Park on Lexington Avenue with an open floor plan that allows for gracious entertaining;

A fully renovated home within a block of Highland Park Village on Edmondson Avenue with elegant interiors designed by the homeowner and interior designer;

An elegant Greek Revival on Bryn Mawr designed and built by renowned architect Anton Korn. The homeowner and decorator has updated the home while maintaining its historic integrity with a mix of antiques and playful colors.

A market will feature local vendors, including Elizabeth W, Rabbott Kids, retired Bradfield teacher and author Carol Lanning, and artist Liana Yarckin.

A special thanks to Tulum for hosting a lunch give back the day of the tour.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Detwiler + Wood. Our Platinum Sponsors are Jane Gordon and Claudine King, Park Cities People, and Methodist Dallas. Tour Co-Chairs are Meredith Abbott, Katie Samler, and Jessica Bass Bolander. Tickets are available at local Tom Thumb stores and www.armstrongbradfield.com, and at each home the day of the tour.