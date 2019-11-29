Nine Medical City Healthcare Hospitals Earn “A” Safety Grade

Nine Medical City Healthcare hospitals have been given an “A” for the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This is more than any other North Texas hospital system.

Medical City Alliance, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Denton, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City North Hills, Medical City Plano, and Medical City Weatherford were all recognized for protecting patients from harm while providing safe health care.

“These superior safety ratings reflect our patient promise across the Medical City Healthcare system of hospitals to providing excellence always in every action, every patient, every time,” said Erol Akdamar FACHE, president of Medical City Healthcare.

The Leapfrog Group is a watchdog style national organization that is driven by employers and other purchasers of health care that are committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.

The Safety Grade assigns ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’, or ‘F’ to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harms to patients in their care.

Medical City Healthcare is one of the North Texas region’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare providers. It includes 16 hospitals with more than 4,400 active physicians and 17,000 employees.