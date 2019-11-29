Things To Do: December Edition

Holiday in the National Parks: Christmas at the White House 2007

When: Nov. 21 – Jan. 5

Where: The George W. Bush Presidential Center

Cost: Included with the price of admission

Get a peek into what the holidays looked like in the White House during the Bush years. The exhibit examines First Lady Laura Bush’s visits in support of National Parks. It features a replica of the Blue Room Christmas Tree with 347 hand-painted ornaments featuring scenes of the National Parks. Go to bushcenter.org.

The Christmas Village

When: Nov.29 – Dec. 3

Where: The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Cost: Included with the price of admission

Park Cities residents Pauline and Austin Neuhoff donated a Christmas Village that includes a bakery, candy shop, and Santa’s house. Visit dallasarboretum.org.

Espresso Nutcracker

When: Dec. 13

Where: Majestic Theater

Cost: $22.50-$32.50

The Dallas Black Dance Academy presents its second annual performance of Espresso Nutcracker, a different take on the tale. For one night only, see a jazz-inspired version of the original music by Tchaikovsky alongside Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Visit attpac.org or call 214-880-0202.