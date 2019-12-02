Crime Reports November 25-Dec. 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: Caught on camera: A woman reported at 12:10 p.m. that an unknown woman was seen on surveillance video getting into an unlocked SUV parked in the parking lot of the Highland Park United Methodist Church in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane Nov. 25, taking four credit cards out of a wallet inside, and leaving in her own car before the owner returned.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Monday

A man reported at 2:08 p.m. that someone hit the rear of his Porsche while it was parked in the Highland Park Village in the 100 block of Highland Park Village Nov. 24 and left no identifying information.

Identity theft: A man in the 3500 block of Harvard Avenue reported at 2:52 p.m. that his identity and bank account information had been compromised, there was an unauthorized withdrawal of $1,899.47 from his account back in October for a Target Red Card that he hadn’t opened, and someone tried to open a Neiman Marcus card, Macy’s card, and a Kohl’s card in his name Nov. 22.

26 Tuesday

A man reported at 2:36 p.m. that someone got into his storage lockers in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took tools, Tiffany bowls, and fishing rods and reels. He also found an energy drink that wasn’t his in one of the lockers.

Arrested at 5:20 p.m.: A 25-year-old man at Westside Drive and Macarthur Avenue accused of driving without a valid license and a warrant.

Arrested at 10:30 p.m.: A 29-year-old woman in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue for a warrant.

27 Wednesday

Arrested at 4:03 a.m.: A 34-year-old man at Roland Avenue and Beverly Drive for a warrant.

A woman reported at 9:39 a.m. that a man was caught on her security camera taking a specialized expedition bicycle from her garage in the 3600 block of Maplewood Avenue Nov. 25.

A man reported at 7:10 p.m. that he was driving northbound in the 5400 block of Roland Avenue and was hit in the rear passenger quarter panel by a Ford Econoline van that continued to head westbound after the crash.

28 Thursday

Arrested at 1 a.m.: A 31-year-old man in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive for a warrant.

30 Saturday

Arrested at 3:12 a.m.: A 33-year-old man in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue accused of evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Watch out for the tree: Officer responded at 4:15 p.m. to the 5100 block of Hillcrest Avenue, where a Jeep Liberty hit a tree in the parkway on the east side of the street.

1 Sunday

Arrested at 1:26 a.m.: A 22-year-old in the 5600 block of North Central Expressway accused of driving while intoxicated.

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Monday

A man reported at 9:59 a.m. that someone burglarized his SUV in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue and took about $2,000 in computer hardware or software, $10,000 in jewelry, and more.

26 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:47 a.m.: A 22-year-old man in the 2900 block of Southwestern Boulevard accused of public intoxication.

Arrested at 12:47 a.m.: Another 22-year-old man in the 2900 block of Southwestern Boulevard accused of public intoxication.

Arrested at 12:30 p.m.: A 33-year-old man in the 3800 block of University Boulevard for a warrant.

Don’t forget to lock your car: A man reported at 6:21 p.m. that someone stole his unlocked Land Rover Sport from the 3500 block of Purdue Street.

27 Wednesday

Arrested at 9 p.m.: A 21-year-old woman in the 900 block of 14th Street in Plano for a local warrant.

29 Friday

Police responded to the 6700 block of Snider Plaza at midnight to a person sleeping near where some items were burned.

30 Saturday

A man reported at 11:18 p.m. that someone broke the passenger side window of his 2004 Ferrari while it was parked in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive and took a $2,500 MacBook and a check from inside.

Arrested at 1 p.m.: A 41-year-old woman in the 8100 block of Preston Road for a warrant.

Arrested at 10:40 p.m.: A 33-year-old man in the 4100 block of University Boulevard accused of driving while intoxicated.

1 Sunday

Arrested at 12:45 a.m.: A 20-year-old woman in the 7000 block of Preston Road accused of equipment violations, and another 20-year-old woman in the 7000 block of Preston Road accused of consumption of alcohol by a minor after a crash.