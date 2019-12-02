GALLERY: Wild At Heart Raises $1 Million

This year’s Zoo To Do: Wild at Heart fundraiser greeted about 700 guests who came through the front gates of the Dallas Zoo on Nov. 2 and were welcomed by animal ambassadors including flamingos, an anteater and penguins.

Proceeds from the event help support the Dallas Zoo’s dedication to providing the best animal care, deliver unique education offerings and strengthen its wildlife conservation efforts.

Honorary Chef Chair Dan Landsberg of Dragonfly at Hotel ZaZa, along with Chef Wrangler Brett Krafft from the Hilton Lincoln Centre joined guests at the award-winning Giants of the Savanna exhibit for a strolling dinner among the 30 restaurant stations representing the finest restaurants in Dallas.

The Phase Two after party included face-painting, carousel rides, and networking with the Zoo’s animal ambassador and cocktails. Proceeds from the event help support the Dallas Zoo’s dedication to providing the best animal care, deliver unique education offerings and strengthen its wildlife conservation efforts.

(Photos by Thomas Garza and Monika Normand)