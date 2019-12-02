Have Breakfast with Santa at the Stoneleigh

On Dec. 14, at the Stoneleigh, kids can enjoy Breakfast with Santa, a Stoneleigh holiday tradition for 95 holiday seasons.

During Breakfast with Santa kids can enjoy making memories, a breakfast buffet, ornament decorating, and hot chocolate and cookies. On the eleventh floor penthouse, Santa Clause will lead a Christmas storytime for the children and will take family photos!

Breakfast with Santa will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 9-11 a.m., at The Stoneleigh, located at 2927 Maple Avenue.

Tickets are $60 each for adults (includes one mimosa) and $50 each for children under 12. Tickets may be purchased here. For more information, call 214-871-7111.