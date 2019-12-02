Tuesday, December 3, 2019

20 Under 40 Park Cities 

People Newspapers’ 20 Under 40 Section Spotlights Young Professionals, Rising Stars

The Park Cities and Preston Hollow communities are full of young professionals making an impact in their workplaces and improving the Dallas area through their work and philanthropy.

Our third-annual 20 Under 40 special section will highlight more of these up-and-comers, regardless of their industry or sector. For those on the younger side of the under 40 crowd, the section also features Youth on the Rise.

We’re taking nominations for this year’s 20 Under 40 section now, so if you know of anyone younger than 40 making a name for themselves in the Park Cities or Preston Hollow communities, make sure to get your nominations in using this form as long as they’re 39 or younger as of February 21, 2020, reside in either the Park Cities or Preston Hollow, or have a strong connection to either neighborhood.

We’ve extended the deadline for nominations until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6 to better accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday. 

The nominees we’ve featured in previous years and the ones we’ve gotten so far for this year are impressive. We look forward to learning about more people doing great things this year to share with you!

