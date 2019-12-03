HP to Remain in 5A Until at Least 2022

Every two years, Highland Park seems to find itself right near the cutoff line between classes 5A and 6A in the UIL’s biennial realignment process.

More often than not, the Scots have been just below that line. That was the case again on Tuesday, with the announcement of classification cutoff figures for the next realignment cycle.

In other words, the Scots will remain in Class 5A for all UIL-sanctioned sports for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Once again, HP will be among the largest 5A schools in the state. The school submitted an enrollment figure of 2,209 to the UIL in October, which wound up just 11 students short of the dividing line between 5A and 6A at 2,220.

That’s great news for HP, most notably in football, in which the Scots won three straight 5A Division I state titles from 2016 to 2018. The prior two seasons, they were in 6A and lost in the second round of the playoffs.

The Scots also have earned one or more state championships in girls soccer, tennis, boys golf, and boys swimming since dropping back to the 5A level more than three years ago.

Both HP’s enrollment and the 5A-6A cutoff line are up slightly since the last realignment in 2017. District alignments for the next two years in football, basketball, and other team sports will be announced on Feb. 3.