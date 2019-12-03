Orchestra of New Spain presents Baroque Christmas

The Orchestra of New Spain will perform Baroque Christmas Dec. 8 and Jan. 4 at two area churches.

The Orchestra of New Spain’s program, Baroque Christmas, will incorporate a range of undiscovered music of Spain and the New World. Chilean composer Alfonso Letelier Llona, whose work influenced the text and poetry that is most prevalent in Gregorian and modal singing, will be introduced this year. Christmas cantatas of Francisco Courcelle and the Villancicos of Padre Antonio Soler will pay homage to Baroque European repertory.

“Baroque music is very theatrical with ornate mannerisms and this style was especially ubiquitous in seventeenth and eighteenth century Iber America,” said Artistic Director Grover Wilkins. “This dramatic approach is ideal for a Christmas concert that the entire family can enjoy.”

The mission of the Orchestra of New Spain is to introduce, in concert, the neglected Spanish repertory from the 17thand 18thcenturies and to educate the public on the importance of staging the cultural implications of its Hispanic heritage. The Orchestra’s eight-concert season, yearly school programs, annual Dallas ISD Strings’ Camp and national & international touring programs are a unique contribution to the Dallas Arts community.

The Orchestra of New Spain (ONS) will perform its annual Baroque Christmas concert at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7611 Park Ln, Dallas, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 8131 Military Parkway. Admission is complimentary; donations are appreciated. For more info, visit here.