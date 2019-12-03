T.C. Lupton, Jr., farmer, avid outdoorsman and businessman died on November 30, 2019, at the age of 92. He owned and operated a family farm that his parents started in Sunnyvale, Texas in 1919. Over many seasons of raising cotton, corn, wheat, and cattle, he watched the town of Sunnyvale grow from sleepy gravel roads to a vibrant community. He resided in Highland Park and loved to spend time with his family at Buck Spring Ranch in Llano, which he built in 1987.

T.C. worked in the Coca Cola bottling business for over 40 years, working all aspects of the business from delivery to executive management. Together with his cousin, John T. Lupton, they sold the family-owned bottling companies in 1986 to Coca Cola Enterprises, Inc.

T.C. served on the first Sunnyvale City Council in 1954 and for many years, served as Town Marshall, Fire Marshall and Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department. He purchased and donated the first fire engine to the town in 1971.

Married in 1949 to his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Canfield, they raised three children, enjoyed eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and were blessed with twins twice.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, their children and spouses: Carol and Dr. Bill Huckin, and Tav and Maureen Lupton of Dallas, and Laurie and Blake Liedtke of Houston; eight grandchildren and their spouses: Will and Marisa Huckin, Stuart and Merrick Huckin, Matthew Huckin, Blake Liedtke, Jr. and twins, Rachael and Andrew Lupton of Dallas, Lacey and Ross Brunner of Midland, Taylor and Devon Liedtke of Houston; and eight great-grandchildren: Hunter, Weslyn, Liam and Caroline Huckin, Laurie and Ross Jr. Brunner, and twins Olivia and Elizabeth Liedtke.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home. A Memorial Service is planned for Thursday, December 5, 2019, at noon at Sparkman/Hillcrest Chapel with private interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park.