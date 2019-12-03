UT Southwestern Leads Discussion About Alzheimer’s

On October 1, Southwestern Medical Foundation held the eighth part in its series: “Leading the Conversation on Health,” with a panel discussion titled, “On the Cusp: Innovation and Commercialization in Neurodegenerative and Neuromuscular Disease at UT Southwestern Medical Center.”

Marc Diamon, M.D. and Eric Olson Ph.D., established researchers and directors at UT Southwestern, were interviewed and moderated by Dr. William T. Daur, the inaugural director of the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute at UT Southwestern.

The panel discussed the work of Dr. Diamond and Dr. Olson alike, as well as went over the innovation the key areas of Alzheimer’s research and CRISPR gene editing.

Leading the world’s research on Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases is Dr. Diamond, who back in 2018 found the precise point in which a healthy protein becomes toxic. Diamond is hopeful that this moment is a turning point for finding proper treatment and prevention for Alzheimer’s.

UT Southwestern started “Leading the Conversation on Health,” because they believe that Dallas can help shape the future of biomedical research, and it starts with conversations. The forum brings in health care leaders from a wide range of expertise from biomedical research to innovations in patient care.