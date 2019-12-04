Beneficiaries

Child and Family Guidance Center

The Commitment: $953,800

Established in 1896, the oldest child guidance center in Texas is a provider and referral source for mental health and related services for children ages 3-18. It is serving over 5,500 children and 5,500 adults a year.

Community Partners of Dallas

The Commitment: $660,552

The agency provides resources to the caseworkers of Child Protective Services (CPS), including items for children who have been removed from their homes by CPS. The agency served more than 20,000 children last year, 78 percent of whom are younger than 10.

Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep

The Commitment: $910,799

Since 2015, the private, college preparatory high school has served students whose families couldn’t otherwise afford private education. Located in Pleasant Grove, it occupies a former elementary school campus designed in the 1950s to house 250 students. A corporate work-study program allows 472 students to work one day a week at one of 141 corporate partners. In turn, all corporate partners pay Cristo Rey Dallas for the students’ time, which offsets 63 percent of a student’s yearly tuition, allowing the family to contribute as much as they can afford.

For the Nations Refugee Outreach

The Commitment: $711,857

The faith-based educational and family services nonprofit helps refugees adapt to life in the U.S. The agency has preschool classes for children ages 3-4 and after-school programs to help children with homework and offers supplemental reading and math instruction. An eight-week summer program meets daily with lessons in math, reading, science, and art, plus opportunities to go on field trips.

Interfaith Family Services

The Commitment: $314,152

For nearly 30 years, the agency has provided transitional housing, support services, and children and teen programs for working families who are homeless. Also, there are programs to help parents become stable, obtain higher-paying jobs, and reduce debt. There is also free and low-cost on-site childcare as well as after-school and summer programs.

Jubilee Park and Community Center

The Commitment: $474,650

Since 1997, the agency has worked for community renewal and enrichment to the Jubilee Park neighborhood, a 62-block area in Southeast Dallas. It offers after-school and summer programs and helps families and members of the community identify and access resources that help provide stability and enhance their quality of life.

Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic

The Commitment: $558,390

Since 1972, the west Dallas clinic has provided children with healthcare and supportive assistance. Its three clinics serve over 33,000 patients, 54 percent of them uninsured. It uses a high-volume group service delivery model, shared medical appointments, and an interactive approach to healthcare in a group setting that brings patients with common needs together with one or more healthcare providers.

Mercy Street

The Commitment: $751,758

The Dallas program provides mentors, sports programs, and leadership development to children in grades 4-12. The relationships developed through the mentoring program and the leadership skills gained have increased the

high school graduation rates of the student participants.

Promise House

The Commitment: $756,072

The agency began in 1984 to provide support for homeless and runaway youth with a 16-bed emergency youth shelter but has expanded programming to include crisis intervention, transitional housing, counseling, education, and outreach to neglected, abused, and at-risk youth. At the Emergency Youth Shelter in south Dallas, residents receive basics like food and shelter, along with access to medical, dental and mental health services, counseling, therapy, tutoring, and other educational resources.

Readers 2 Leaders

The Commitment: $750,000

The literacy program serves west Dallas kindergarten and elementary students by offering instruction to more than 450 children each year with in-school, after-school, and summer camp programs. The goal is to develop and grow the reading skills of underserved Dallas children ages 3-12 so that they can succeed in school and graduate prepared to live productive lives.