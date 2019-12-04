Crystal Charity Ball Theme Takes Trip to South America

It’s a thankful season, and the Crystal Charity Ball — the crown jewel of Dallas’ myriad of spectacular galas— will honor those who helped raise a record-setting $6.8 million for local children’s charities.

The ambiance of the 2019 extravaganza will transport attendees to colorful South America.

This year’s event chair, Pat McEvoy, has served on the Crystal Charity Ball Committee since 2004 and held various duties within the organization. McEvoy’s also been involved with fundraising for Goodwill, Genesis Women’s Shelter, the Center for BrainHealth, the Food Allergy Center at Children’s Medical, and more.

“It will be lively; it will be fun; it will be elegant.” -Pat McEvoy

She said the theme of this year’s event, “South American Mosaic,” is a nod to her love of traveling and experience in South American countries.

“It’s inspired by Argentina and Brazil…and the natural beauty (there),” McEvoy said. “It will be lively; it will be fun; it will be elegant.”

This year, the record-setting $6.8 million will benefit the Child and Family Guidance Center; Community Partners of Dallas; Cristo Rey Dallas High School Inc.; For the Nations Refugee Outreach; Interfaith Family Services; Jubilee Park and Community Center; Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic Inc.; Mercy Street Inc.; Promise House Inc.; and Readers 2 Leaders.

There are an additional 100 committee members that help raise funds for the organization’s beneficiaries.

McEvoy said this year’s event would also feature a silent luxury auction.

Underwriters who give $5,000 or more will receive two tickets to the Dec. 7 soiree.

Want to find out which causes the Crystal Charity Ball is committed to helping? Read about each of their beneficiaries.