Grammy-Nominated Singer Moves Crowd with her Personal Story

Grammy-nominated and multiple Dove award-winning singer and songwriter Nicole C. Mullen moved the crowd with her passionate and intimate personal story at the Celebrating Life’s annual luncheon in October.

Mullen is an active advocate for life and adoption. Her powerful words, combined with her singing, brought the audience to a standing ovation.

Thanks to the generosity of many, Council for Life’s 18th annual Celebrating Life Luncheon raised a record-breaking $1.3 million for organizations that help North Texans facing unplanned pregnancies. The organization says its goal is to empower women, men, and youth to make life-affirming choices.

“Council for Life is grateful to our luncheon underwriters, patrons, and guests for helping us surpass our goal and making the funding of our exemplary beneficiaries possible,” said Council for Life’s 2019 president, Cath Sisk.

The luncheon featured a special video highlighting the life-affirming work of Council for Life and agencies they support across the Metroplex.

Since 2001, Council for Life has raised more than $8.27 million to fund more than 50 agencies in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Proceeds from this year’s luncheon will benefit 14 agencies.