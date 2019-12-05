SMU Hosts Celebration of Lights

SMU kicked off the holiday season with the annual celebration of lights Dec. 2 on the main quad.

Onlookers enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies, student musicians performed holiday songs, and SMU President R. Gerald Turner read the Christmas story from the New Testament before the lighting of the SMU Christmas tree.

The annual event is sponsored by SMU’s Student Foundation and supported by the SMU Student Senate and the Michael F. Miller Endowment for the celebration of lights.