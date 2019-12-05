Sours Leads Surging HP in Hockey

He plays his game on ice, but Highland Park senior Robby Sours has been on fire.

Sours scored all four of the Scots’ goals during a 4-3 upset of first-place Frisco in their most recent game in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League.

His tally included three unassisted first-period goals in a span of less than three minutes to help HP rally from an early 2-0 deficit. Then he scored the game-winner with seven minutes remaining, assisted by Spencer Dittrich.

Sours has a team-high 12 goals this season. The Scots (5-5) are in third place in the league’s Varsity Gold division heading into a showdown with Jesuit on Thursday in Richardson.