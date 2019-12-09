Crime Reports Dec. 3-8

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOCK YOUR CARS

A woman reported at 7:24 a.m. Dec. 8 that someone took a firearm and a $1,500 bag from unlocked vehicles in the 3200 block of Marquette Street.

(Note: Crime reports from Highland Park were late to come in Dec. 9. We’ll update this list when they’re available.)

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:10 a.m.: A 29-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A woman reported at 8:53 a.m. that someone exploited an elderly person via bogus AC work and repairs in the 3200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

A woman reported a missing girl at 11:47 p.m. from the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue.

4 Wednesday

A man reported at 11:35 a.m. that he was involved in a dispute about a parking space in an alley in the 6900 block of Preston Road.

5 Thursday

Arrested at 3:30 a.m.: A 51-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of McFarlin.

A man reported at 6:53 a.m. that he’d been assaulted by two unknown subjects in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 10:30 a.m.: A 26-year-old man for a local warrant in the 12000 block of Elam Road.

6 Friday

A man reported at 5:48 p.m. that someone had burglarized a home in the 3500 block of Villanova Drive that was unoccupied at the time and took multiple appliances.

7 Saturday

Arrested at 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Commerce Street: a 35-year-old woman for a local warrant.

A woman reported at 8:02 a.m. that someone broke the front window of a Petco in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane.