GALLERY: 34th Annual National Philanthropy Day

Over 400 volunteers, nonprofits, donors, business and community leaders filled the ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Dallas to celebrate some of Dallas’ finest who give selflessly in support of numerous worthy causes.

The 34th Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon hosted by the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals recognized six award recipients at the “Stars of Texas” themed luncheon on Nov. 8. Luncheon sponsors included AFP Chapter Sponsor Texas Capital Bank; Philanthropy Sponsors Southwestern Medical Foundation and UT Southwestern Medical Center; Community Sponsors Texas Health Resources Foundation, World Affairs Council, and KERA.

Luncheon Chair Janet Sherlip and Greater Dallas Chapter AFP President Jan Murfield kicked off the luncheon with the history of National Philanthropy Day celebrations. This was followed by a tribute given by Carole Rylander to two “larger than life” Texas Philanthropy Legends with energetic “let’s make things happen” attitudes: T. Boone Pickens and H. Ross Perot. Both had previously been honored locally by the Association of Fundraising Professionals as outstanding philanthropists as well as on the national level.

Longtime emcee Scott Murray introduced the award recipients, who addressed the audience in a video acceptance speech prior to accepting their awards on stage.

Cindy Scott, CFRE, recipient of the Outstanding Fundraising Executive, nominated by Parkland Foundation, has over 30 years of fundraising experience, benefiting the people of Dallas and beyond. Scott thanked her mentors, family, and friends who have made such an impact on her life.

“If there’s one phrase that defines my fundraising/leadership career in Dallas, it’s the cave you fear to enter holds the treasure that you seek,” said Scott. “I have seldom entered a cave without an inspirational mentor either beckoning me to come in or in some cases on the outside giving me a push. If all of us in this room of incredibly accomplished individuals find a cave to enter, imagine the good that will come from it in our community.” She added, “You can always overcome fear if you stand on the side of love.”

(Photos by Kristina Bowman)