Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Photo courtesy BMW Dallas Marathon
Marathon Weekend Coming: Plan Your Travel Accordingly

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments , , ,

Marathon weekend is coming up, and it’s time to think seriously about how that will impact your commute this weekend.

The BMW Dallas Marathon features a whole weekend of events this year, from children’s races to 5K and 10Ks to ultra-marathons, and everything in between. Because of that, several streets between Preston Hollow and downtown Dallas will be closed, primarily in the Park Cities.

While all Saturday races — the kid’s run, 5K, 10K, and two-mile walk — will be downtown, Sunday’s marathon will include much of the Park Cities.

For more information about race schedules and routes, click here.

Click image to enlarge.

