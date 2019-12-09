Rosewood Mansion Unveils ‘Bigger’n Texas’

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek revealed “Bigger’n Texas,” part of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ collection of one-of-a-kind travel experiences, Rosewood Limited Edition.

Offering a VIP excursion around Texas, “Bigger’n Texas” allows travelers to access to Texas’s signature spirit and iconic traditions, organizers said.

Offering a behind-the-scenes, ultra-luxury look at several of the state’s most illustrious institutions, this one-of-a-kind experience in partnership with Miron Crosby combines the best of Texas fashion, history and heritage for the ultimate southern escape.

“Texas has a rich and distinct heritage that encompasses everything from fashion to art to food, and we’re excited to showcase the best of these incredible offerings with our exclusive Bigger’n Texas experience,” said Andrea Gates, managing director of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

“This ultra-luxury excursion provides guests with unprecedented opportunity to explore the great state of Texas, and we’re proud to collaborate with the Means’ sisters to facilitate an unforgettable and authentically Texan experience to be treasured by guests for years to come.”

The Bigger’n Texas package, at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, includes:

· A three-night stay in the penthouse accommodation and one-night stay at Moon Ranch, with exquisite culinary experiences by Rosewood Mansion Executive Chef Sebastien Archambault

· A VIP tour of Texas via private jet inclusive of experiences at Chinati Foundation, Prada Marfa and Rios of Mercedes

· A pair of custom-designed Miron Crosby boots accessorized by a Greeley Hat Works cowboy hat and Comstock Heritage silver

· Dedicated, 24/7 Butler Service

· Airport and location transfers

· Personal photographer

For more information and pricing, please visit rosewoodhotels.com/limitededition.