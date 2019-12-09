Sons of the Flag Stars and Stripes Luncheon Featured 1st Sergeant Matt Eversmann

Sons of the Flag hosted the annual Stars and Stripes luncheon Nov. 4.

Sons of the Flag is a Dallas-based organization that seeks to improve care and quality of life for veterans, first responders and families.

First Sergeant Matt Eversmann, who was played by Josh Hartnett in the movie Black Hawk Down, gave the keynote address and spoke about his time in Mogadishu, where he and a group of soldiers that were part of a United Nations peacekeeping operation in 1993 were trapped and marked for death by an angry mob.

“It showed a true accuracy of urban warfare,” Eversmann said. “The movie realistically showed how war brings out the selfless servant, shows us courage, and helps us to do our duty.”

Sons of the Flag board member and event co-chair Wayne McCullough spoke at the event at the Dallas Country Club about how he became involved in the organization. McCullough co-chaired the event with his wife, Lissie, sister, Libby Hunt, her husband, David. Nancy and Herbert Hunt served as honorary chairs.

“Right before I met Ryan (Parrott, the founder), my wife and I were talking about me not getting involved in any more organizations, and after I met Ryan through a mutual friend, months later, I was jumping out of an airplane (to raise money for one of Ryan’s organizations),” McCullough said in a statement.

Parrott, a former Navy Seal and founder of the organization, welcomed the crowd to the event.

“This organization started to help one person, and now we’re in 28 states. I want to take a moment to honor someone close to me, with the Sons of the Flag Legacy Award, created to honor special veterans who continue to value the red, white, and blue that runs deep within their hearts. They continue to stand for and defend the United States of America. It’s my honor to present the Legacy Award to Brendan ‘Weimy’ Weimholt who is a 20-year retired Navy Seal, an entrepreneur, and my friend,” he said.

The luncheon raises money to support burn survivors with critical treatment and supplies, and to increase the number of trained burn surgeons.