Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Debutantes Honored At Dinner Ahead of 34th Presentation Ball

The 2020 Dallas Symphony debutantes were honored at a reception and dinner Nov. 27 at the Dallas Country Club. The debutantes, honor guards, and their families were welcomed by Dallas Symphony Orchestra League President Kim Brannon and Presentation Ball Chair Melissa Lewis.

Each of the 32 debutantes was introduced by emcee Stan Gardner and joined by an honor guard escort for the presentation. The debutantes received a presentation gift from Eiseman NorthPark Center.

The evening was the start of the holiday weekend, which included a style show and etiquette presentation, mixer, and a bow boot camp.

The events will culminate in the 34th Presentation Ball Feb. 8.