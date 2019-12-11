Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Park Cities People

Courtesy Frontiers of Flight
Frontiers of Flight Hosts Santa

Have your list? Do you wanna build a snowman? Frontiers of Flight will host Santa, Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, and yes, Kristof, and Olaf  on Sunday, Dec. 15.

“Santa is making a list, checking it twice, and flying into the museum aboard an AIRBUS helicopter,” museum officials said. “Join us as we ‘make snow’ with Princesses Elsa and Anna, thanks to our friends from Heroic Inner Kids.”

The Santa Day event, which will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., will also provide family activities and photo opportunities, as well as cookies and juice.

