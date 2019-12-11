GALLERY: A Conversation With a Living Legend

More than 900 North Texans attended the 30th A Conversation With a Living Legend event at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

The luncheon raised more than $1.13 million to support MD Anderson’s Moon Shots Program™, a collaborative effort to accelerate the development of scientific discoveries into clinical advances that save patients’ lives.

The event’s honoree, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher and former Highland Park resident Clayton Kershaw, was interviewed by CBS News’ Bob Schieffer during the event. Kershaw discussed baseball, fatherhood and the positive impact MD Anderson has had on his family. During the luncheon, Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson, presented Dallas philanthropist Lyda Hill with the Making Cancer History® Award for her dedication and commitment to the institution’s mission to end cancer. Hill conceived the live-interview format for A Conversation With a Living Legend in 1990.

Since A Conversation With a Living Legend originated in North Texas in 1990, the event has been replicated across the country in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Washington, D.C., raising more than $44.4 million for vital research and patient care initiatives at MD Anderson. With this year’s enthusiastic support, Dallas-Fort Worth luncheon fundraising totals exceed $19.3 million.

(Courtesy photos)