The Highland Park girls have one game remaining before the start of District 11-5A play. (File photo: Chris McGathey)
HP Suffers Tough Road Loss at Ranchview

Highland Park is hoping that the lessons learned during close losses in nondistrict play will help fuel victories down the road.

The Lady Scots suffered a 43-40 defeat at Carrollton Ranchview on Tuesday, giving them four losses by exactly three points already this season. Madison Visinsky scored 10 points to lead HP.

That followed on the heels of the Curtis Culwell Invitational tournament over the weekend, where the Lady Scots (7-6) won two of three games. They defeated North Garland and El Paso Burges, but fell to Little Elm.

HP has been playing shorthanded for the last 10 games without Ella Patterson, the team’s leading scorer from last season. Next up, the Lady Scots will travel to face Lincoln on Friday before opening District 11-5A play on Dec. 20 against Carrollton Newman Smith.

