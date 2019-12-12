Scots Prepare for Soccer Scrimmages

With a chill in the air, soccer season is almost underway, and both Highland Park squads are ready to hit the field for preseason scrimmages.

The HP girls will travel to face Southlake Carroll on Friday in their first game action since winning the Class 5A state title in April. Meanwhile, the boys will take on Dallas Life School on Tuesday at Highlander Stadium.

The Scots will start the regular season with the annual HP Scot Classic tournament on Jan. 2. The boys will host Adamson that day, while the girls will meet Cedar Park.