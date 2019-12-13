Foxtrot Opens University Park Location

Corner store/coffee shop/café/gift shop with delivery service Foxtrot opened its second Dallas location in University Park this week.

The 3,150-square-foot store at 6565 Hillcrest Avenue opened Dec. 11 and allows the company to expand its Dallas delivery zone to more area residents. Specifically, delivery is available to Uptown/downtown areas, Knox/Henderson, the Park Cities, lower Greenville, Lakewood, North Dallas, Preston Hollow, and Lake Highlands.

“Dallas has shown us such a warm welcome this year, and we’re excited to continue our growth in this community,” Foxtrot co-founder and CEO Mike LaVitola said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing University Park not only a more convenient and thoughtful shopping experience, but also a place to gather and connect with each other.”

The new location offers local favorites including Joy Macarons, Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, Emporium Pies, Flower Gals Co., Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters, and The Mozzarella Company.

As part of the festivities for the opening week for the University Park offered samples of coffee, sweets, drinks, and more throughout the week, as well as free delivery on Sunday, Dec. 15.