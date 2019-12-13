GALLERY: Naughty or Nice DIFFA Wreath Collection

On Nov. 14, the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, DIFFA/Dallas, hosted its 24th Holiday Wreath Collection at Trade Mart to ring in the holiday season with a “Naughty or Nice? Why Decide!” themed event.

The holiday spirit was in full swing at this year’s soiree. Guests mixed and mingled amongst over 100 one-of-a-kind wreaths and curated accessories displayed beautifully throughout the elaborately decorated space.

Guests had the opportunity to bid on the unique and festive wreaths, extraordinary auction packages, and also have first dibs on the most valuable tables for House of DIFFA – EXTRAVAGANZA, while enjoying hors d’ oeuvres and cocktails by Diagio and Impeccable Brut. Guests also enjoyed desserts from Nothing Bundt Cakes, Norma’s Café, Sugar Daddy’s Cakery, La Madeleine,and Starbucks, while enjoying contemporary Christmas tunes by DJEllz.

(Photos by Luis Martinez)