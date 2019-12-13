Miracle on Elm Street

If you’re of a certain age, you spent hours as a kid pouring over the 700-page Sears catalog curating your Christmas list. Or maybe, like me, you preferred the Swiss Colony or Hickory Farms catalogs for your wish list. If you’re not old like me, then maybe you swipe left (or is it right for the ones you like?) or right-click and save the image of something you want. This is actually a story about a bar, not a catalog, but the bar has kind of a catalog so that’s where I was going with that.

HIDE Bar in Deep Ellum is once again hosting the Miracle Pop-Up Bar until December 31 and it’s a must-do for you and your over 21 friends and family. The award-winning Hide’s typical Deep Ellum hipster décor is transformed into a festive, fun, over-the-top Christmas wonderland. The Dallas Miracle Pop is one of 107 of the ultimate holiday cocktail parties in eight countries.

Thematic (and caloric) cocktails such as Jingle Bells Nog, which includes a Brown Butter and Cinnamon Fat-Washed Cognac, Amontillado Sherry, Almond Milk, Cream, Sugar, Egg, Vanilla and Nutmeg and the Run Run Rudolph with Prosecco, London Dry Gin, Mulled Wine Puree, Lemon and Cane Syrup are legitimate high-quality, expertly developed cocktails. For the nog, HIDE co-owner and mixologist Nick Backlund creates a spiced brown butter and does some science thing with machinery that softens and mellows the typically harsh cognac. It’s hard to explain but it’s delicious. Maybe he can comment on this post and tell us all about it in his very own words since mine are Kindergarteny.

Back to the catalog … Miracle Pop-Up at HIDE provides colorful menu cards that prove the whole concept is about an elevated, more upscale cocktail experience. They even sell some of the glassware and some accessories, partial proceeds of which are donated to Action Against Hunger.

I’m very sensitive about posting about alcohol and it’s not my intention to glorify consumption of alcoholic beverages. Only guests 21 years or older with a valid ID (no fakes, we can tell) can partake. Please drink responsibly and never, ever drive after drinking. Also, I recommend no texting exes, mothers-in-law or posting on Facebook after a few drinks.

Miracle Pop-Up will pop down December 31. HIDE is located at 2816 Elm Street. For more information and hours of operation, visit the HIDE website