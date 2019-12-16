Add Sparkle For Winter Formals

It’s almost time for the grand dame of Dallas’ myriad of spectacular galas, the Crystal Charity Ball, so we asked the staff at luxury boutique Tootsies about some trends in formal wear to help get glam for the big event.

What are some trends in formal wear for this December?

Sparkle is always an excellent choice for winter formal wear. This year we are seeing new ways to shine from designers like Galvan London who are adorning their gowns with small, strategically placed strips of sequins as well as go-to designers such as Badgley Mischka that designed a perfect evening gown with a sequin capelet draped over the shoulders. Winter white is also a lovely trend for evening wear. Far from being bridal, a sleek ivory Safiyaa gown with minimalist Swarovski insets will absolutely glow at Crystal Charity!

What are some trends in formal wear you’d like to see go away?

We would love for everyone to stop being so sensible when it comes to choosing a dress. Tootsies always loves a daring detail to set yourself apart in a sea of black gowns. Perhaps it is a plunging neckline or a metallic fuchsia hue; if you love it, go for it. With this year’s jubilant theme of South American Mosaic, we say embrace the bold and have fun with your formal wear!

Favorite trends?

We love a long-sleeved gown here at Tootsies, and our buyers scour the globe for chic formalwear options with sleeves. No matter your age, a long sleeve adds mystery and sophistication to a gown.