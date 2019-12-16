All Aboard: Trains at NorthPark Is Holiday Tradition

For the past 32 years, the Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), has delighted generations of Dallas families as one of our city’s premier holiday traditions.

Presented by Bank of Texas, the model train exhibit travels from coast to coast on a whimsical journey across America making stops at places like the Golden Gate Bridge and the Grand Canyon.

Come enjoy the Trains at they travel through the sights of Dallas all the way to Outer Space! Since 1987, the Trains have raised more than $13 million for RMHD allowing us to keep more than 39,000 families close to their children while they receive medical treatment in the Dallas area.

The 2019 exhibit runs from Nov. 16-Jan. 5 on level two of NorthPark Center between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. They can be purchased online, at the exhibit or at a discounted price at participating Tom Thumb stores.

Make sure to visit our website, www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com for more information on hours, volunteer opportunities and how to become a sponsor. We can’t wait to see you at the best trains exhibit in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex! ALL ABOARD!