Crime Reports Dec. 9 – 15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HORSE POWER MYSTERY

Which hit first, the Tahoe or the carriage? Officers responded at 9:11 p.m. Dec. 14 to the scene of a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a Chevrolet Tahoe at Lakeside Drive and Lexington Avenue. The driver of the Tahoe reported he and his family were driving southbound on Lexington and trying to get between two parked cars on the other side of the road when the horse-drawn carriage carrying 8-10 people northbound on Lakeside Drive tried to go between the same two vehicles and the carriage hit his vehicle. The carriage driver, for his part, said the Tahoe hit the carriage.

HIGHLAND PARK

9 Monday

Arrested at 7:15 p.m.: A 46-year-old woman in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway for driving left of center and warrants.

Out of luck: A 19-year-old woman in the 3800 block of Gillon Avenue reported at 12:45 a.m. that she lost her wallet with two credit cards inside. She said it was likely lost in her Denver, Colorado dormitory, but she won’t be able to get in until classes start back in January.

10 Tuesday

Hit and run: A woman reported at 7:30 p.m. that a man hit her Jaguar while she was backing out of her parking spot in the Highland Park Village shopping center. She said the man told her, “You’re pretty, you can afford it,” and continued westbound. Valets in the shopping center reported the driver of the Mercedes AMG that hit her circled the lot and returned to the valet stand to ask where the woman was, though.

11 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:18 a.m.: A 17-year-old man in the 5200 block of Abbott Avenue accused of driving without a valid license and a warrant.

A woman reported at 6:11 p.m. that a thief broke the window of her BMW while it was parked in the Highland Park Village shopping center and took a $2,700 purse from a shopping bag inside.

13 Friday

A woman in the 3600 block of Normandy Avenue reported at 10:15 a.m. that she was informed a thief used her information to apply for loans from AT&T and Harley Davidson.

A man reported at 6:43 p.m. that an uncooperative driver hit his BMW X5 in the Highland Park Village and left the scene without leaving any information.

14 Saturday

A woman reported at 9:30 a.m. that it appeared a driver ran into a tree in the 3700 block of Armstrong Parkway and knocked it over.

‘Tis the season for porch pirates: A woman reported at 12:57 p.m. that it appeared a thief took a package containing $722 worth of clothes from the 3600 block of Beverly Drive.

15 Sunday

Arrested at 3:02 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

10 Tuesday

A man reported at 7:02 a.m. that a burglar broke the door of East Hampton Sandwich Co. in Snider Plaza and took $386.49.

11 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:20 p.m.: A 38-year-old man accused of assault in the 3400 block of Caruth Boulevard.

A man reported at 7:22 p.m. that a thief took a bicycle from the 3500 block of Granada Avenue.

Arrested at 9:41 p.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4100 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

12 Thursday

A woman reported at 3:50 p.m. that a porch pirate took a package from the 4400 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

13 Friday

Arrested at 7:45 a.m.: A 38-year-old man accused of violating a protective order in the 3400 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Arrested at 9:16 a.m.: A 48-year-old man accused of theft in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested 11:33 p.m.: A 23-year-old woman in the 6400 block of Westwick Road on a warrant.

14 Saturday

A man reported at 4:50 p.m. that a thief took a vehicle from the 8800 block of Tulane Boulevard.

15 Sunday

A woman reported at 9:49 a.m. that her vehicle was damaged in the 3000 block of Stanford Avenue.

A man reported at 10:53 a.m. that someone took his SUV from the 3400 block of Lovers Lane.

Hit and run: A woman reported a hit and run in the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue at 3 p.m.

A woman reported at 3 p.m. that a crook took her BMW X1 from the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue.