Dallas Arboretum Recognizes Five ‘Garden Greats’

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden recently hosted the Great Contributors Gala honoring Tom and Phyllis McCasland, Sue Ringle (posthumously), and Al and Carolyn Olson.

The event featured a champagne reception and silent auction before the dinner and program. Event co-chairs Sharon Ballew and Mari Epperson also served as Artscape co-chairs.

“We are here tonight to recognize and honor individuals from our board, volunteers and Women’s Council who have contributed their time, talent, and resources to help our garden grow and draw more than a million visitors from around the globe,” Dallas Arboretum board chairman Alan Walne said.