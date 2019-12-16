Drake’s Hollywood Opens In Bluffview Neighborhood

Vandelay Hospitality’s newest restaurant and lounge, Drake’s Hollywood, recently opened in the Bluffview neighborhood.

The restaurant is at 5007 W. Lovers Lane.

The evening’s guests included Vandelay Hospitality CEO Hunter Pond and Lauren Pond, Vandelay Hospitality partner Matthew McClain and La Vie Style House co-founder Lindsey McClain, Vandelay Hospitality partner Kyle Brooks, NBC 5 anchor Meredith Land, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot, Taylor Tomasi Hill, Nick Sunderman, Ray Washburne, Amy and Wade Havins, NFL reporter Jane Slater, Bela and Chase Cooley, Cover Swim designer Lisa Moore, Dina Arnott, artist Anais Nussbaumer and Payton Harris, Sami Abboud, Highland Park florist Patricio Rivera, Krystal Sarna, and Nadia Dabbakeh.

Attendees enjoyed Los Angeles-inspired cocktails “Melrose” pizzas, steaks, and more, as well as music from DJ JT Donaldson.