Highland Park has pinned down some wins early in the season. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
HP Wrestlers Taking Down Competition

Highland Park is off to a strong start in dual matches this season, including a recent 5-0 showing at the Heritage Duals in Frisco.

There, the Scots defeated Trinity Christian, Richardson Berkner, Frisco Heritage, and Coppell, before outlasting Frisco Lone Star for the championship.

HP’s busy December slate continued with matches at Lake Highlands and Wylie East over the weekend. And the Scots will wrestle twice more in the coming days, traveling to the Santa Duals on Friday in Coppell and the Wylie Invitational on Saturday.

