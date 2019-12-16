Relay Pushes HP Girls to TISCA Title

Boosted by a record-setting relay, the Highland Park girls won the team title at the TISCA 5A North Zone meet on Saturday in Frisco.

In one of the most prestigious events on the schedule in terms of competition, HP eclipsed the meet record in the girls 200 freestyle relay. The quartet of Katherine Huang, Maddy Helton, Alicia Bi, and Lindsey Hosch finished in 1 minute, 39.02 seconds.

Individually, Helton won the 200 freestyle and was third in the 100 backstroke. Hosch claimed gold in the 100 breaststroke and took silver in the 200 free.

On the boys side, HP came in seventh as a team. Bo Clark won the 100 breaststroke, while Dash Wolford earned a bronze medal in diving.

Next up, the Blue Wave will take a break for the holidays before returning to the pool for a dual meet against St. Mark’s and Hockaday on Jan. 14.