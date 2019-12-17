Foundation Aims to Help After the Crisis

In Dallas, many organizations serve women in crisis.

The founders of Women With Promise realized they wanted to be helping those women after the initial needs from the crisis were met.

“When you improve the lives of women, you have a lasting and cascading impact to other women and their families for generations to come,” foundation founder and president Leisha Cadwall said. She noted that helping women helps their children.

To that end, women professionals in 2013 created the foundation to utilize their network to help women in need get to the next step: education.

Marketing chair Shannon Summers said the mission is “to empower women to build a future filled with promise and success – which we define as having the ability to live self-sustaining lives that support women and their families.”

With fundraising and donations received, the foundation established a scholarship fund in 2018 to “provide scholarships for non-traditional students who have suffered a tragic life, homelessness, poverty, and abuse.”

Beyond scholarships, the organization helps those served jumpstart their careers by connecting them to a network of other women.

“Let’s support women through their journey, not only with scholarship money but match them with a mentor and tap into their potential,” said Shannon Summers, marketing chair.

The organization has raised $250,000 to date and partnered with organizations such as Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, Agape Resource & Assistance Center, Inc., Project Hope, Genesis Women’s Shelter, YoungLife, and the Wesley Inn at the Promise House.

Recent work included giving $10,000 to Hope’s Door New Beginning Center to fund education programs at the center. The foundation has also provided funding for Agape Kid Summer Camp, developed a 400-book library for The Wesley Inn at the Promise House, provided educational and life skills programs for homeless teen mothers, helped complete a home for homeless women and children, and provided monitored security systems for a woman’s shelter.

“When you improve the lives of women, you have a lasting and cascading impact to other women and their families for generations to come.” -Leisha Cadwall

Women With Promise is operated by volunteers with no administrative costs and all of its funds staying in north Texas.

Summers said she was personally moved to be a part of Women With Promise when the first recipient of their scholarship, who was a sex trafficking victim, was able “to dream again” with the help.