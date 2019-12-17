GALLERY: Vine & Dine Benefits Ability Connection

On the evening of Nov. 14, a record number of 300 supporters gathered at the prestigious Brook Hollow Golf Club for the 12th Annual Vine & Dine, allowing Ability Connection to help even more people with disabilities in North Texas.

Co-chairs Maggie Kipp and Melinda Knowles, both elegantly dressed in the event’s theme color of purple, led the fun-filled evening and celebration of DeeDee and Jim Lee. The event’s honorees have longstanding service at Ability Connection, dating back to 1986.

Providing welcoming remarks, Jim Hanophy, the nonprofit’s President and CEO, shared the importance of the evening – to raise funds to continue serving daily the more than 700 individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities, but to also expand services to 100,000 people waiting for services in Texas. He also introduced an uplifting and moving video starring the members at Ability Connection, many who also attended the Vine & Dine gala.

Steve Kemble, America’s Sassiest Lifestyle Guru, served as emcee of the evening, bringing many laughs and smiles to those in attendance. In his own unique style, Kemble graced the evening with three stunning outfits including a unique jacket befittingly made entirely of wine corks that he wore during the Vine & Dine reception. The jacket became a last-minute live auction item, which was won by Ginny Bailey for a jaw-dropping $5,000.

(Photos by Dana Driensky)